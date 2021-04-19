Left Menu

VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

VW said the six- and seven-seat models aim to create a lounge on wheels with semi-automated driving and other advanced technology.Ford Motor Co. planned to present its first SUV created for global sales under a strategy to rely more heavily on its China operations for product development.First-quarter sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in China jumped 75.6 per cent over a year earlier, when the ruling Communist Party closed factories and dealerships to fight the virus, according to an industry group, the China Association of Auto Manufacturers.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:08 IST
VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

Volkswagen unveiled an electric SUV made for China ahead of the opening Monday of the Shanghai auto show, the industry's biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Automakers are looking to China, their biggest market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to revive sales and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. Ford, Nissan and other brands planned to debut new models for China at the show, which opened under anti-virus controls. Few auto executives from abroad attended. Reporters were required to undergo virus tests. VW's ID.6 SUV reflects growing industry momentum toward electrification and designing models for Chinese tastes. VW said the six- and seven-seat models aim to create a “lounge on wheels” with semi-automated driving and other advanced technology.

Ford Motor Co. planned to present its first SUV created for global sales under a strategy to rely more heavily on its China operations for product development.

First-quarter sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in China jumped 75.6 per cent over a year earlier, when the ruling Communist Party closed factories and dealerships to fight the virus, according to an industry group, the China Association of Auto Manufacturers. By contrast, Edmunds.com Inc. forecast quarterly US sales would rise 8.9 per cent over a year ago but would be off 8.6 per cent from the final quarter of 2020. Sales of electric vehicles in China, the biggest market for that technology, nearly tripled in the first three months of 2021 over a year earlier to 515,000 units, according to CAAC. Nissan Motor Co. planned to unveil its X-Trail crossover for the China market and its e-POWER electrified power train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MYANMAR CRISIS: Stand with the people and protect them, urges UN rights expert

Over 700 people are reported to have been killed in the crackdown on peaceful protesters by security forces since the military takeover on 1 February. There are also reports that several hundred people have fled areas hit hard by violence, ...

VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

Volkswagen unveiled an electric SUV made for China ahead of the opening Monday of the Shanghai auto show, the industrys biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.Automakers are looking to China, their bigges...

Navina cinema hall to suspend screening of films from April 23

A popular single screen in Kolkata has decided to suspend screening of films from April 23 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.The owner of Navina single screen, located in the Tollygunge area, Navin Chokhani said the decision was taken ...

Macrotech Developers shares tumble over 10 pc in debut trade

Shares of Macrotech Developers on Monday made a tepid market debut, listing with a discount of over 10 per cent from the issue price of Rs 486.The stock listed at Rs 439, registering a decline of 9.67 per cent from the issue price on BSE. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021