Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures slip as focus shifts to earnings from tech-related firms

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as investors turned to results from Netflix and other major technology-related companies this week to sustain the positive start to the earnings season. Streaming service provider Netflix that thrived during last year's lockdowns will be the first among the FAANG group to report quarterly numbers.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:49 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slip as focus shifts to earnings from tech-related firms

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as investors turned to results from Netflix and other major technology-related companies this week to sustain the positive start to the earnings season.

Streaming service provider Netflix that thrived during last year's lockdowns will be the first among the FAANG group to report quarterly numbers. Its shares slipped about 0.5% in pre-market trading, ahead of its results after markets close. International Business Machines Corp rose 2.6% as it recorded highest quarterly sales growth in more than two years, boosted by its bets on the high-margin cloud computing business.

Chipmaker Intel Corp is slated to report results on Thursday. "Optimism is running very high and the earnings outlook has likely been priced to perfection at these levels, so anything less than absolutely stellar results might be seen as a negative surprise," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM in Cyprus.

After blockbuster earnings from major U.S. banks last week, analysts expect first-quarter profit for overall S&P 500 firms to jump 30.9% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data. A pullback in longer-dated bond yields from 14-month highs has eased worries over higher borrowing costs, reviving demand for high growth technology stocks.

A string of robust economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in corporate earnings helped the S&P 500 and the Dow to hit record highs last week. At 06:51 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 159 points, or 0.47%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.49%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 64.75 points, or 0.47%

Tobacco companies, including Altria Group and Philip Morris, fell as much as 2.2% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is considering a rule that would limit nicotine or ban menthol in cigarettes. Johnson & Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, tightened its forecast for profits this year. Its shares slipped 0.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bomb found near home of Northern Ireland police officer

A viable bomb has been found near the home of a part-time police officer in Northern Ireland, the regions police force said in a statement on Tuesday. The device was found on Monday in Dungiven, a town near the city of Londonderry. A securi...

Vin Diesel set to star in movie adaptation of 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em' game

Popular toy company Mattels film division recently announced its plans to develop Rock Em Sock Em, the tabletop game featuring battling robots, as a live-action movie featuring Hollywood star Vin Diesel. According to Variety, Diesel, whose ...

Sweden reports 16,692 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 16,692 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 19,105 cases during the corresponding period last we...

Pak govt surrenders before radical Islamist party, announces resolution to expel French envoy

Succumbing to Islamists demands, Pakistans Imran Khan-led government on Tuesday decided to introduce a resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador and quash all criminal cases filed against the banned radical Islamist party TLP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021