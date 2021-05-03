Left Menu

Chetty Group of Jewellers re-launches 'paper' gold

With volatile gold prices and Covid-19-led lockdowns, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has re-launched a scheme under which customers can book 22-karat gold online at booking rate or delivery date rate whichever is lower.

Being locked down does not mean you lose out on gold rate increase. Image Credit: ANI

With volatile gold prices and Covid-19-led lockdowns, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has re-launched a scheme under which customers can book 22-karat gold online at booking rate or delivery date rate whichever is lower. Consumers can book gold online from the comfort of their homes and redeem for jewellery of the same or more weight within 11 months.

The quantity can be in denominations of 5 gm, 10 gm, 50 gm and up to 1,000 gm (one kg). "Being locked down does not mean you lose out on gold rate increases," said Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of the 150-year-old jewellery company.

"We offer the unique benefit of lower booking rate or delivery date rate, or even a cashing out if a client wishes to. It is truly a unique programme tailored for these pandemic times," he said in a statement. "The scheme will be open throughout the year with unprecedented benefits for unprecedented times," said Hayagriv. (ANI)

