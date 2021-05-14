Left Menu

Wizz Air joins airlines cancelling Tel Aviv flights

Flights to Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Larnaca in Cyprus, and Varna in Bulgaria were canceled on Friday, Wizz Air's website showed. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has warned airlines to monitor heightened tensions in Israel, including exchanges of rocket fire and airstrikes.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:55 IST
Wizz Air joins airlines cancelling Tel Aviv flights
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Wizz Air has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv on Friday and Saturday, joining other airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating conflict there. Flights to Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Larnaca in Cyprus and Varna in Bulgaria were cancelled on Friday, Wizz Air's website showed.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has warned airlines to monitor heightened tensions in Israel, including exchanges of rocket fire and airstrikes. "The situation in the region remains a matter of high concern for commercial aviation," it said in a bulletin to airlines on Wednesday. Emirati carrier flydubai was to operate three of four scheduled flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Friday, and two of four scheduled services on Saturday, its website showed.

An airline spokeswoman said fewer flights were being operated due to a drop in demand. Other airlines including British Airways and American Airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv earlier in the week.

Palestinian militants have repeatedly shelled the Tel Aviv area during hostilities that erupted on Monday, raising safety concerns about Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main airport, and prompting some carriers to reroute flights to Ramon Airport, some 200 km (125 miles) to the south, near the Red Sea city of Eilat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-The man behind Brazil's search for miracle COVID-19 cures

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, addressing the nation last month in a social media video, touted the latest in a string of unconventional drugs he says can ease the countrys COVID-19 crisis. Bolsonaro - a vaccine skeptic and promoter of...

Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza

Palestinian families grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire at what it said was a large network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible g...

Sensex ends marginally higher; Nifty stays below 14,700

Equity benchmark Sensex ended marginally higher after a choppy session on Friday as concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and pace of vaccination weighed on investor sentiment.While the 30-share BSE index ended 41...

US STOCKS-Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures firmed on Friday at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy, while investors awaited retail sales data.Retail sales is likely to have increa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021