Blade India launches air ambulance services

US-based helicopter transport services provider Blade's Indian subsidiary on Wednesday announced the launch of medical emergency services across the country, amid an increasing demand for air ambulance services in the wake of the pandemic.

The new services, Blade Care, are also open for regular air travel for people who want to travel inter-state, return to their hometowns or any other place they feel the safest, Blade India said in a statement.

For a seamless, medical evacuation and bed-to-bed transfer, the company has partnered with 'MyHealthcare', a speciality healthcare ecosystem, to manage all the medical requirements for patients on ground and with Blade being the air carrier service network.

This enables immediate medical assistance and makes for a hassle-free experience for families going through difficult times, the company said.

The new services offer a complete medevac (medical evacuation) ecosystem, using a network of ground ambulances for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. They aims to bridge the accessibility concerns for those who are looking for such flight services, the company said.

The brand will arrange aero-medical charters for such patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics and clinicians onboard, it said.

Considering the current situation, Blade will act as the one-stop shop for all charter needs by ensuring people do not spend a lot of time connecting with multiple parties for travel plans.

Every flier will also be assigned a dedicated relationship manager, providing assistance throughout, from booking their flight to ensuring they reach their destination safely, it stated.

Blade India Managing Director Amit Dutta said the current pandemic has resulted in a dire need for medicare facilities especially for those needing critical care. ''The company has been inundated with requests from families of patients looking to transport their loved ones to other cities offering the relevant medicare facilities.'' He said Blade India looks to alleviate the hassles and inconvenience faced by distressed families trying to locate a craft for the medical evacuation. ''To ensure a holistic experience, we have partnered with MyHealthcare.'' MyHealthcare founder and CEO Shyatto Raha said super-speciality and multi-speciality services are limited to the top metros today. Critical patients in tier-1- and tier-2 cities need to travel to metros to receive the specialised care, which is time consuming, he added.

''Through the partnership, we will be able to manage a complete bed-to-bed transfer of our patients, in the shortest possible time,'' said Raha.

Medevacs will play a critical role in saving lives, ensuring they are in the best medical hands as quickly as possible. COVID-19 has thrown up another challenge, whereby patients are unable to travel easily from one location to another, he said.

''Our partnership with Blade India will help enhance the medevac services for our patients, allowing us access to a wider network of air ambulances and helicopters,'' Raha added.

