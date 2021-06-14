Goldi Solar mulls manufacturing capacity expansion to 2.5GW

Left Menu

Solar panel maker Goldi Solar on Monday announced plans to expand its manufacturing capacity to 2.5 GW from existing 500MW with a new facility on the outskirts of Surat in Gujarat.

The existing facility has a capacity of 500 MW and the expansion of 2 GW has been planned in two stages, the company said in a statement. The first phase is slated to commence by the end of July-September quarter of FY22 with a 1 GW commercial production. The second phase of production will start by the end of last quarter of FY21-22.

Goldi Solar’s second facility will also see a new production line introducing a first-of-its-kind micro-gap module technology (MGMT).

Goldi Solar also has plans for backward integration through setting up of multi-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing line, and supporting the ecosystem through manufacturing of raw material used in solar modules.

Goldi Solar is one of the leading Indian solar panel manufacturers, EPC services provider and independent power producer (IPP). Founded in 2011, it is an MNC headquartered in Surat, Gujarat catering to several international brands in 20+ countries like USA, UAE, Turkey, Myanmar, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, Denmark and Croatia. PTI KKS MR MR

