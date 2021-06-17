Asort's initiative: opening new horizons for its micro entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Dynamic Beneficial Accord marketing pvt ltd. has recently introduced a promising platform by the name of Asort Experiences for its micro entrepreneurs, a space to learn from experts from the community members and attend product training sessions. The unprecedented changes and challenges this COVID pandemic has thrown, are massively affecting economic constraints of the nation. Recently a study by the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMEI) confirmed that India's unemployment rate has risen to nearly 8% in April from 6.5% in March. Undoubtedly more possibilities need to be explored in this scenario.

Therefore, Asort Experiences is helping to explore and restore the zeal that the pandemic has undermined. A country where secured government jobs are taken as a prestigious achievement by the majority, the idea of entrepreneurship is surely not that much acceptable, it is considered to be a high risk option. One has to strive hard and Asort Experiences is emerging as a strong pillar to give a strong foundation to its members' ideas. Young India carries a bigger vision in this regard and Asort Experiences is till date assisting them to evolve with their ideas. With the core intent to help members within the community in their entrepreneurial journey, Asort Experiences is more focused on inclusive growth which largely depends upon new opportunities to enhance communication skills; confidence building, and personality development, members get better insights, guidance and direction.

Asort Experiences has also started a "Community Host" program, which gives an opportunity to the community members to host the whole session as per their choice of topic. Asort is also planning to monetise this programme. Hence community hosts can earn a passive income from this. It is truly on the way to build Atmanirbhar Bharat. Asort Experiences very much considers the diversity of our country. People hailing from different regions and classes carry different thoughts and approaches. Asort Experiences has also a plan of "Growth Fund" for micro- entrepreneurs where a certain percentage of the commission they earn will be added into their growth wallet wherein they can redeem that for certain sessions. To break the language barrier till date along with English and Hindi certain criteria have been set in Marathi and Punjabi which is further expected to expand to Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Garhwali as well.

One needs to acknowledge limitations and bottlenecks in the path of entrepreneurship also. Solution lies in exploring every possible way. From housewives to the students carrying unconventional ideas to be implemented, they are being offered the right guidance to flourish at multiple levels through Asort Experiences. Also the sessions followed by the subsequent interactive sessions where questions of participants are answered help to provide a clearer picture. Elaborating the initiative further Roshan Singh Bisht - CEO and Founder of Dynamic Beneficial Accord Marketing Pvt. Ltd. said that, "There is no running away from the practical truth and apparently visible facts. But at the same time post COVID pandemic the scenario is going to be massively transformed and new possibilities are going to open. We should start preparing ourselves for that from today itself."

Nathasha AR Kumar - Founder and CVO of Asort.com said that, "Asort Experiences welcomes its members for a transformational experience that helps them to grow. The possibility of the creation of new opportunities and business options lies in the changing demands of the majority. Interactive sessions held at Asort Experiences help our community to cope up with the same changing scenario and chalk out the plans accordingly. Keeping an eye on this evolution taking place we sincerely need to adapt changes and contemplate income sources out of it." At this point of time when migration is not that suitable and affordable option unlike the pre pandemic times, especially for the people coming from the remote areas, this Asort Experiences' learning surely enables one to work from the hometown and explore income sources in one's own region.

