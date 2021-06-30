Global IT consultancy firm Xebia acquires Oblivion to strengthen its cloud capabilities.

Gurgaon, 30th June 2021 – Xebia, a global IT consultancy firm today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Oblivion; a first AWS Premier Consulting Partner in the Netherlands.

Xebia shall acquire 100% stake in Oblivion, with Oblivion’s management continuing to proudly be a part of Xebia logo. This acquisition will enable Oblivion to build new capabilities in ‘Cloud’, invest in Research and Development, expand in new geographies like North America, Middle East and Asia across verticals such as BFS, Retail & CPG, TTH etc As one of the first consultancy firms in the Benelux to fully embrace Amazon Web Services, Oblivion has delivered hundreds of successful projects for leading organizations in various industries, such as Aegon, ABN AMRO, Wehkamp, PostNL, and DSM. In 2018, Amazon Web Services recognized Oblivion as a Premier Consulting Partner, and awarded them with the AWS Migration, DevOps, Financial Services, and IoT competencies. “We are very excited to welcome Oblivion into the Xebia family. We are looking forward to strong business synergies with a differentiated high growth that will further strengthen our leadership capabilities in ‘Cloud’. Xebia’s technology and leading digital capabilities will go hand-in-hand with Oblivion’s premier AWS consulting partnership for an increased market share across the globe ” said Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services. ''We are very excited about the opportunities ahead. By working together with Xebia, we are one step closer to our goal of becoming one of Europe's best cloud services partners.

Besides operational efficiency gains, this collaboration also enables us to offer additional services while preserving our AWS-only strategy and the down-to-earth approach our clients know and appreciate,” said Edwin van Nuil, CEO of Oblivion. • After the merger, Oblivion and Xebia are Premier AWS Partner and Authorized Training Partner, including a Machine Learning Competency, DevOps Competency, Migration Competency, Financial Services Competency, and Solution Provider status.

• Oblivion will continue to operate under its own label and under the existing management of Edwin van Nuil and Eric Carbijn. About Xebia: Xebia helps companies across the globe digitally transform by offering high-quality cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps, and software consultancy. The rapidly growing group has launched several successful brands, including cloud expert Binx.io and data and AI specialist GoDataDriven. By acquiring Oblivion, Xebia emphasizes its focus on cloud services and continues to expand in line with its strategy.

