European shares rise as investors shake off virus, inflation fears
European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on signs of a steady economic recovery, shaking off growing concerns around a jump in inflation as well as the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% after ending Wednesday with its fifth straight quarter of gains. Germany's DAX also jumped 0.6% as data showed retail sales in Europe's biggest economy rebounded in May.
