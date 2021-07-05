Left Menu

IESA appoints K Krishna Moorthy as President & CEO

05-07-2021
Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI)India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the industry body representing major electronics and semiconductor companies in India including ''numerous'' MNCs, on Monday announced the appointment of K Krishna Moorthy, an electronics industry veteran, as the President and CEO.

Moorthy is a highly accomplished technologist and management professional with a career spanning over four decades of global experience in systems, semiconductors, and IP products in diverse domains, an IESA statement said.

He has been associated with Rambus India as the Corporate Vice President and Managing Director.

He has also led the National Semiconductor India Design centre as a Managing Director and was instrumental in the growth of these MNCs in India, it said.

He has held key positions in R&D in Bharat Electronics Ltd and is an acknowledged expert in agile and secure defence communication systems, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

