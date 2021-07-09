Left Menu

Hot air balloon crashes in New Zealand injuring 11 people

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 04:29 IST
Hot air balloon crashes in New Zealand injuring 11 people
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

At least 11 people have been injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a house in a popular tourist town in the South Island of New Zealand. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. local time on Morven Ferry Road in Arrowtown, police officials told Reuters.

One person was seriously injured, one suffered moderate injuries while nine others had minor injuries, the police said. Emergency services were still responding to the incident and no further details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021