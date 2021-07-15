Govardhan’s Giriraj Parikrama canceled due to COVID-19

The Giriraj Parikrama at Mudiya Poono fair in Govardhan has been banned in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, Thadeswari parikrama (spiritual walk), as well as Dandavat Parikrama (in which, one circumambulates Vrindavan by offering prostrations on the ground), have been banned, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Entry points to Govardhan would be blocked from July 19 to July 24 as the authorities have banned the Giriraj Parikrama and the Mudiya Poono Mela.

Major temples and markets in the district would also remain closed for five days, officials said.

During the Media Poono fair, lakhs of devotees perform Govardhan Parikrama with a major rush of tourist residents from Rajasthan.

Rajasthan government has assured to help to prevent the same.

Earlier, the administration had canceled the annual Mudiya Poono fair slated between July 20 and July 24.

The decision to cancel the fair and Parikrama was taken after consulting all the stakeholders.

