Left Menu

Silver futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:59 IST
Silver futures rise on spot demand
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices rose by Rs 87 to Rs 67,461 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the September delivery gained Rs 87, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 67,461 per kg in 12,017 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 25.44 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021