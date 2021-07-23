Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 87 to Rs 67,461 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the September delivery gained Rs 87, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 67,461 per kg in 12,017 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 25.44 per ounce in New York.

