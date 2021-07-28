Motilal Oswal Private Equity to launch Rs 4,000 cr PE fund

Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE) is launching its next growth equity fund, the fourth for home-grown private equity firm which has been investing in markets since 2007. MOPE said the investment strategy for India Business Excellence Fund IV (IBEF IV) will be in line with previous funds as it continues to focus on providing crucial growth capital to mid-market Indian companies.

The preference will be to invest in first-generation entrepreneurs building businesses with significant product and geographic leadership. In terms of focus sectors, IBEF IV plans to build a diversified portfolio of 10 to 12 investments across MOPE's preferred sectors of consumer, financial services, life sciences and niche manufacturing.

The fund may also evaluate and selectively invest in emerging new-age business models with digital and online distribution channels. The fund has been set up as an alternate investment fund registered with stock market regulator SEBI. MOPE said it expects to achieve first close before December and conclude fundraising within 9 to 12 months.

Vishal Tulsyan, Managing Director and CEO of MOPE, said the PE/VC ecosystem in India has come of age over the last decade and growth equity capital will continue to play a pivotal role as India moves from a three trillion dollars economy to over 10 trillion dollars in the next decade. Since inception in 2006, the private equity firm has made 33 investments and have generated 6x returns on 14 exits till date.

MOPE is a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, a diversified financial services group with businesses in securities, asset management, private equity and investment banking. MOPE is currently managing over one billion dollars across three growth capital funds and five real estate funds. (ANI)

