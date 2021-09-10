Pound at 1-week high, weak data fails to dent BOE rate expectation

Sterling firmed to a one-week high against the dollar on Friday, shrugging off Britain's weak economic data on expectations the Bank of England was set to hike interest rates well ahead of its U.S. counterpart.

The currency extended gains into a second session, rising 0.3% to $1.3885 against a weaker dollar which slipped after a phone conversation between the U.S. and Chinese leaders soothed market sentiment. The BoE is expected to raise borrowing costs by end-2022 or even earlier if inflation remains high and economic recovery from the pandemic continues, a Reuters poll showed.

That comes after Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that half the bank's board members deemed conditions were right to start considering rate rises. "Those two positive developments are helping to lift cable back towards the 1.40 level," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, adding that a rate hike in the first half of 2022 could not be ruled out.

But for the pound to break above $1.40, a level last reached in June, economic data needs to hold up over the next two months and BOE hawkishness to build further, Hardman added. For now, though the British economy began the third quarter on the backfoot, expanding by just 0.1% in July and missing forecasts of 0.6%. The dominant services sector was flat too compared to June

Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said the release was unlikely to dent the BOE's hawkish mood. "So we continue to expect an interest rate hike in the first half of next year. This should continue to support the pound against its peers."

Against the euro, sterling traded just off the three-week lows hit on Thursday when the European Central bank announced a slowdown in its bond-buying. By 0830 GMT, it traded modestly firmer at 85.35 pence, having traded at 85.240 pence a day earlier and set for a third straight week of gains.

