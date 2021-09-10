Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL46 BIZ-LD IIP Industry output grows 11.5 in July on low-base effect, good performance by manufacturing, mining sectors New Delhi: Industrial production surged 11.5 per cent in July mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors but the output remained slightly below the pre-pandemic level.

DEL47 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves rise USD 8.895 bn to record high of USD 642.453 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 8.895 billion to reach a record high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, RBI data showed.

DEL44 BIZ-FORD-GOVT Ford's decision to stop manufacturing in no way reflects on biz environment in India: Govt source New Delhi: A day after US auto major Ford made the surprise announcement of stopping vehicle manufacturing in India, a senior government source on Friday said the decision in no way reflects on the business environment in the country and is rather linked to operational issues.

DEL43 BIZ-JIO-2NDLD AFFORDABLE SMARTPHONE Jio defers roll-out of phone developed with Google to Diwali New Delhi: Jio has delayed the launch of its ultra low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google, to Diwali, possibly due to semiconductor shortages that the industry is facing.

DEL24 BIZ-AMRAPALI-DHONI Over 1,800 Amrapali homebuyers, including Dhoni told to clear balance amount within 15 days New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among over 1,800 homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida who have been asked by a Supreme Court-appointed receiver to start making payments of their outstanding dues within 15 days.

DEL15 BIZ-AGRI-EXPORTS Govt enhances scope of MTA scheme for agri exports New Delhi:The government on Friday enhanced the scope of Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme for specified agriculture products by including dairy products under its purview and increasing the rates of assistance.

DCM13 BIZ-AUTO SALES-SIAM Semiconductor shortage hits domestic automobile wholesales in Aug; dispatches dip 11 pc New Delhi: Automobile wholesales in India declined 11 per cent year-on-year in August, as the semiconductor shortage hit production processes across the industry, SIAM said on Friday.

DCM24 BIZ-AMFI-GOLD ETF Investors turn positive for Gold ETFs in Aug on positive global outlook New Delhi: After witnessing net outflow in July, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted Rs 24 crore in August on a positive global outlook, reflecting an improving sentiment towards the yellow metal.

