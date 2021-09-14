Left Menu

UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses.The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October wont be introduced until next year.The U.K. said the pragmatic new timetable would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:28 IST
UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses.

The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won't be introduced until next year.

The U.K. said the “pragmatic new timetable” would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. It said customs declarations and controls will be introduced on Jan. 1, but safety and security declarations won't be required until July 1.

Brexit minister David Frost said “we want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border.” He said the pandemic “has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the U.K. and in the European Union, than many observers expected.” “There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being especially felt in the agri-food sector.” Britain has experienced sporadic but widespread supply problems in recent months, with gaps on supermarket shelves, fast-food outlets running out of chicken and some pubs running dry of a full selection of beer. Experts cite a perfect storm of factors, including Brexit and COVID-19, leading to worker shortages in key areas such as trucking.

Since Britain left the EU's single market at the end of 2020, imports from the bloc are supposed to be subject to the same checks as goods from everywhere else in the world.

This is the second time the U.K. has postponed introducing some of the checks agreed in its divorce deal from the EU. It las already indefinitely suspended checks on food products going to Northern Ireland from the rest of the country. That has triggered a spat with the EU, which threatened legal action. U.K.-EU talks on resolving differences over trade rules have made little progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021