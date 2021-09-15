Debanjali Sengupta appointed as new country head of Shell Lubricants India

Shell India has appointed Debanjali Sengupta as the Country Head of Shell Lubricants India, the company said on Wednesday.

She succeeds Raman Ojha, who has moved on to take over as Vice President - Global Head (Construction & Roads).

Sengupta, who was previously the Global Head of Vehicle Care business in Shell Mobility, has taken over her new role as Country Head with effect from August 1, 2021, the company said in a statement.

''Post joining Shell India in 2005 as part of the New Market Entry team, Sengupta has aced many global and local assignments as a frontline leader at the company and was chosen to join an elite group of strategists in their Group Strategy team at London,'' it said.

She is also Shell's nominated director in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, carrying forward the low carbon mandate of Shell in India.

''With over 20 years of industry experience as a seasoned leader across industries, business cycles and markets, her focus as the Country Head will be on leading Shell Lubricants through sustainable pathways in support of the nation's ongoing energy transition,'' it said.

Prior to joining Shell, Sengupta worked in Tata Motors in the domestic as well as international business.

She is an Economics Postgraduate and MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIMC).

