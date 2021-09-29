Left Menu

UK's Tempest fighter jet set for international contracts, Japan talks ongoing -BAE

BAE Systems said Tempest, the British-led project to build a new fighter jet, will sign international contracts with partners Italy and Sweden by the end of this year and talks were ongoing with Japan about joining.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:54 IST
UK's Tempest fighter jet set for international contracts, Japan talks ongoing -BAE
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

BAE Systems said Tempest, the British-led project to build a new fighter jet, will sign international contracts with partners Italy and Sweden by the end of this year and talks were ongoing with Japan about joining. BAE Systems' director of Future Combat Air Systems Michael Christie said he expected contracts with the two partners on the concept and assessment phase to be signed by the end of 2021.

Talks with Japan ranged from the country joining the programme as a partner to collaborating on technology, he said. "There's a lot of commonality between the UK and Japan in terms of what they're trying to achieve in this sphere...that's an ongoing area and one that we are actively pursuing," Christie told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021