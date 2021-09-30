Left Menu

Hong Kong shares dragged down by tech sell-off on planned algorithm rules

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by tech stocks after China said it would set up governance rules for algorithms in around three years. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.3% on Thursday. ** The Cyberspace Administration of China said on Wednesday algorithms developed by technology firms should uphold core values of socialism and that enterprises should set systems for algorithm safety and responsibility.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:17 IST
Hong Kong shares dragged down by tech sell-off on planned algorithm rules
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by tech stocks after China said it would set up governance rules for algorithms in around three years. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% to 24,575.64, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 8,726.38.

** Quarterly, the Hang Seng Index dropped 14.8%, its biggest loss since the first quarter of 2020. The China Enterprises Index declined 18.2%, its biggest drop in six years. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.3% on Thursday.

** The Cyberspace Administration of China said on Wednesday algorithms developed by technology firms should uphold core values of socialism and that enterprises should set systems for algorithm safety and responsibility. ** Index heavyweight Alibaba Group tumbled 4.1%, dragging the city's benchmark down 76 points.

** The property sub-index and the mainland property sub-index gained 1.6% and 3.6%, respectively, after China's central bank said financial institutions should maintain a stable and healthy development of the property market and protect consumer rights. ** The property market has already bottomed out and with more favourable policy seen ahead, it is a good time to add both China's property and property management sectors, CGS-CIMB Securities said.

** Debt-laden China Evergrande Group dropped nearly 4% after it missed bond interest payment due on Wednesday, its second unpaid offshore debt payment in a week. ** A sub-index tracking healthcare stocks added 1.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021