Automation startup SaaS Labs raises $17 m in maiden round

Cloud-based platform SaaS Labs has raised USD 17 million (about Rs 125 crore) in its maiden Series-A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. SaaS Labs builds productivity and business process automation software for small businesses.

The Noida-based company will use the fund to expand its customer base, hire talent and for product development and improve service delivery.

Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Sharma, who is also the chief executive, SaaS Labs develops products for sales, support and marketing teams as well as contact centres to enhance productivity.

Call centres have traditionally been custom-built to offer on-premise solutions that require long implementation cycles and regular maintenance, with most of the inbound traffic telephone-based. But contact centre as a service (CCaaS) software has opened the door to multiple high speed, efficient forms of communication between enterprises and their customers. As a result, cloud-based contact centres are fast becoming mainstream. SaaS Labs currently has two main products -- Justcall and Helpwise.

Justcall allows small businesses to set up a cloud-based contact centre for sales and support within minutes with native integration with over 70 other business tools. As an extension of this move towards centralised customer interactions, Helpwise allows users to consolidate all communication streams in a single shared inbox thus, improving the quality and efficiency of customer support teams.

With a 70-member team in India and the Philippines, SaaS Labs hopes to double headcount by the year, Sharma said, adding it currently serves over 6,000 companies globally, including Walmart, Jaguar, EY, and Divvy Homes, among others. We are going to deploy this fresh capital into product development, R&D and hiring talent globally, he noted. SaaS Labs operates from India, the Philippines, and the US, with data centres across seven geographic regions to handle concurrency, fast fail-overs, and outage proofing to host voice and messaging.

Eight Roads Ventures is a global investment firm backed by Fidelity and manages USD 8 billion assets across Asia, Europe, Israel and the US, with a focus on technology, healthcare and consumer. Base10 is a San Francisco-based early-stage venture firm investing in automation for the real economy. It mostly invests in technology companies that are bringing automation to sectors of the real economy such as industrial logistics, consumer logistics, restaurants, financial services, and sales and customer service.

