Intercity should run on LNG, CNG to reduce fossil fuel use: V K Singh
New Delhi, Oct 22 PTI Intercity buses should run on LNG, CNG and biofuels as that will help in reducing the use of fossil fuels, Union minister V K Singh said on Friday.Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, he also emphasised that the government is promoting methanol and ethanol economy.To cut down use of fossil fuels, intercity buses should run on LNG, CNG and biofuels...
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Intercity buses should run on LNG, CNG and biofuels as that will help in reducing the use of fossil fuels, Union minister V K Singh said on Friday.
Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, he also emphasised that the government is promoting methanol and ethanol economy.
''To cut down use of fossil fuels, intercity buses should run on LNG, CNG and biofuels... We are (also) looking at green hydrogen,'' the Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.
Noting that the ministry is committed to a sustainable environment, Singh said the dominant mode of transport in the country is by road and because of better expressways the government is building, transport by road will be preferred more.
''Goods traffic is also mostly going by road... we need to reduce the carbon footprint,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Estates shares set to surge after it says to go private
Afghanistan's electricity body to sell estates to pay off debt: Report
BRIEF-Statement From Press Secretary Jen Psaki On Texas S.B. 8 Court Ruling
Evergrande shareholder Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer
BJP appeals to Tamil Nadu CM to use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented in state