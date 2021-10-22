Intercity should run on LNG, CNG to reduce fossil fuel use: V K Singh

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Intercity buses should run on LNG, CNG and biofuels as that will help in reducing the use of fossil fuels, Union minister V K Singh said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, he also emphasised that the government is promoting methanol and ethanol economy.

''To cut down use of fossil fuels, intercity buses should run on LNG, CNG and biofuels... We are (also) looking at green hydrogen,'' the Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

Noting that the ministry is committed to a sustainable environment, Singh said the dominant mode of transport in the country is by road and because of better expressways the government is building, transport by road will be preferred more.

''Goods traffic is also mostly going by road... we need to reduce the carbon footprint,'' he said.

