Kalyan Jewellers to open 2 outlets in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Kalyan Jewellers on Monday said it will open two new showrooms in Delhi-NCR on October 28, which would take the total tally to 150 outlets in India and the Middle East.

The two new outlets -- located at Vegas Mall in Dwarka and The Great Indian Place Mall in Noida -- will be inaugurated by the brand's regional ambassadors, the company said in a statement.

With the addition of these two outlets, Kalyan Jewellers will take the total number of outlets to 10 in the Delhi-NCR region, it added.

As part of the launch offer, Kalyan Jewellers said the company will offer a 25 percent discount on diamond jewelry and up to 25 percent off on making charges of gold jewelry as well as VA (making charges) starting from Rs 199 per gram. Additionally, the company will offer up to 20 percent off on the purchase of uncut and precious stone jewelry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

