Healofy raises USD 6.5 million in series B funding round

Pregnancy, parenting and baby products shopping platform Healofy has raised Rs 48 crore (USD 6.5 million) from Celesta Capital and existing investor, Omidyar Network India, among others, in series B funding round.

The round also saw participation from IPV, Venture Catalyst, Haldiram family office as well as founders like Kunal Shah, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma amongst others.

Additionally, Healofy has raised USD one million in debt from Stride Ventures as well. Healofy said in a statement on Tuesday it serves Indian women across key life stages - starting from preconception to early motherhood.

''The fundraise will help Healofy consolidate its position as the one-stop destination for new and expectant mothers to provide them credible content, community support and high-quality pregnancy and early motherhood D2C products'', the statement added.

Healofy's D2C business operates through a community-driven ''commerce experience'', offering products for mothers and infants, including a select assortment that is recommended by its network of obstetricians and gynecologists, it was stated.

