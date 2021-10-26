Left Menu

Healofy raises USD 6.5 million in series B funding round

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:38 IST
Healofy raises USD 6.5 million in series B funding round
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Pregnancy, parenting and baby products shopping platform Healofy has raised Rs 48 crore (USD 6.5 million) from Celesta Capital and existing investor, Omidyar Network India, among others, in series B funding round.

The round also saw participation from IPV, Venture Catalyst, Haldiram family office as well as founders like Kunal Shah, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma amongst others.

Additionally, Healofy has raised USD one million in debt from Stride Ventures as well. Healofy said in a statement on Tuesday it serves Indian women across key life stages - starting from preconception to early motherhood.

''The fundraise will help Healofy consolidate its position as the one-stop destination for new and expectant mothers to provide them credible content, community support and high-quality pregnancy and early motherhood D2C products'', the statement added.

Healofy's D2C business operates through a community-driven ''commerce experience'', offering products for mothers and infants, including a select assortment that is recommended by its network of obstetricians and gynecologists, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021