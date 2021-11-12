Sebi chairman to inaugurate Sebi Pavilion at Trade Fair 2021

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said its Chairman Ajay Tyagi will inaugurate the Sebi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on November 14.

''With a view to showcasing the well-regulated securities market and spreading awareness about the capital market, Sebi is setting up a Pavilion 'Bharat Ka Share Bazaar' in the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2021 (November 14-27),'' Sebi said in a statement.

The theme of the event is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Ke Atmanirbhar Niveshak', the statement added.

The regulator will organise various activities to educate the public about the Indian securities market, provide information for various investment products, spread awareness including cautioning the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes.

In its efforts towards spreading financial literacy, investor education and cautioning the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes, Sebi along with market infrastructure institutions, resource persons, securities market trainers and commodities derivatives trainers conducted over 47,000 workshops all over the country in the past three years.

Sebi also said that various investor-friendly reforms have been introduced to further strengthen investor protection and enhance fairness, transparency and integrity of the securities market.

