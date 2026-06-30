Asian Stocks Face Volatility Amid Surging Dollar and Record-High Markets

Asian Stocks Wobbled Toward The End Of A Sparkling Quarter On Tuesday

Asian stocks experienced fluctuation as the quarter ended, largely due to the appreciation of the dollar and impressive market highs in Japan and Taiwan.

The U.S. dollar's rise has resulted in economic dynamics including gold prices plummeting to their largest quarterly fall in over a decade, and a similar effect was felt on the yen, which hit a four-decade low.

The movements in financial indices have been marked by shifts in investor behavior, especially in tech-heavy sectors, prompting rebalancing and a preference for diversification over fresh investments.