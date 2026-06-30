Flight Attendant's Illicit Cargo: Heroin Bust at Melbourne Airport

A Thai Airline Employee Was Charged With Importing More Than A Kilogram Pounds Of Heroin Into Australia After Customs Officials Found The Drug Concealed In Tote Bags

In a major drug trafficking bust, a Thai flight attendant was apprehended at Melbourne Airport for allegedly smuggling over a kilogram of heroin into Australia. Customs officials uncovered the illicit substance concealed within tote bags during a routine security screening on June 25.

The heroin, estimated to have a street value of AUD 500,000, was found sewn into the lining of twelve tote bags. The 26-year-old woman, an employee of Thai Airways, faces serious charges of importing and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug, each carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Thai Airways has issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to stringent employee conduct rules and full cooperation with law enforcement. Australian authorities, led by the Federal Police and Border Force, are intensifying their focus on internal conspiracies, targeting trusted insiders like airline staff for their role in facilitating drug smuggling.