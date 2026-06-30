Financial Times Highlights: Business Shakeups and Unresolved Issues
The Financial Times reports on British American Tobacco's significant job cuts, a major buyout bid facing financing challenges, stalled Atom Bank sale talks, Hungary's budget deficit revelations, and Wimbledon tennis players resuming media duties after negotiations. These developments span business, governance, and sports sectors.
British American Tobacco is set to cut 9,000 jobs in a cost-saving effort driven by an AI reform. The goal is to enhance profitability amid tricky regulatory landscapes and delayed product releases.
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's ambitious €10 billion buyout effort of Delfin is hitting financing roadblocks, as lenders demand substantial guarantees for such a sizable loan.
Meanwhile, investor interest in Atom Bank's sale is dwindling due to lack of potential suitors, knife-edged by crucial backers like BBVA and Toscafund. Further, Hungary's new PM accuses the Orban government of budget deception, revealing a deficit grossly beyond declared numbers. Tennis stars maintain their stand at Wimbledon on unresolved issues, returning to regular media duties post discussions.