U.S. Retailers Shift Strategy Ahead of Potential Tariff Increases

Us Retailers Have Brought Forward Orders From China By Fourtosix Weeks To Secure Their Inventories For Black Friday And Christmas Holiday Sales Before Expected Tariff Hikes Later This Year

Retailers in the United States are strategically advancing their order timelines from China by four to six weeks. This tactical move comes as they prepare for the Black Friday and Christmas sales amid looming tariff increases, according to shipping executives. While tension between the U.S. and China eased following President Donald Trump's recent visit, uncertainty over future tariffs persists. A provisional 10% universal U.S. tariff, imposed in February after prior tariffs were deemed illegal, will end on July 24, with subsequent hikes anticipated.

Amid concerns of imminent tariff escalations, Tony Meng, a senior sales manager at shipping company XPD Global, noted that businesses are rushing to import goods rapidly. This rush has contributed to unexpected spikes in shipping activity and rates. Traditionally, such shipping volumes peak during July-September. Notably, U.S. imports from China increased by 35% in May, following an 11% growth in April, starkly contrasting March's decline. Expectations are that these import levels will persist in June before tapering off.

Data from June is slated for release on July 14. Observations from shipping group Maersk indicate a tightening of container space since mid-May due to increased customer demand. Items typically requested for the back-to-school season, alongside early Christmas stockpiling and soccer World Cup-related merchandise, especially from the U.S.-Canada-Mexico co-hosted tournament, contributed to May-June's heavy shipping activity. The industry also noted a rise in shipping costs, with the Drewry's World Container Index revealing substantial rate hikes on routes from Shanghai to major U.S. cities like New York and Los Angeles, driven by both increased demand and tactical capacity management by shipping firms.