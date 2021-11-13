Lifespan Launches Red Onion Hair Oil - Ayurvedic

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Lifespan Private Limited launched Red Onion Hair Oil (Ayurvedic) on 12th November, 2021 at its facility at Hyderabad. It was inaugurated by Dr. Alagu Varshini (IAS) Commissioner of Ayush, Govt. Of Telangana, Along With Lifespan Pvt Ltd. Founder and CEO Mr. Narendra Ram Nambula.

Dr. AlaguVarshini, congratulated Lifespan and its team on the Ayurvedic innovations. She emphasized on the essential worth of Ayurveda and Natural herb formulations. She also touched upon the fact that India is the hub for holistic wellness, the world gravitates towards Ayurveda and all eyes are on our country. While India is the second largest exporter of Ayurveda and alternative medicines in the world, conversely, only a handful of companies formulate products that are genuinely backed by Ayurveda and Lifespan Pvt Ltd. is among one of them Mr Narendra Ram Nambula stressed on the fact that in today's world hair fall is one of the foremost challenge for all, primarily due to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, pollution, stress and usage of chemical based products. Lifespan's Red Onion Hair Oil is a perfect combination of the best 16 active natural herbs such as Brahmi, Lotus, Sunflower, Hibiscus and Lal Chandan among other herbs, which are free of chemicals and preservatives. This oil can provide an extra dose of sulphur to support hair growth, and may prevent hair loss and protect from scalp related conditions, like dandruff and itching.

About Lifespan Pvt Ltd.

Discovery and innovation are the core of Lifespan Private Ltd. The team is comprised of top-notch expert researchers, who implement proven processes with renowned laboratories. The Innovation team continuously work to explore and uncover new Nutritional, Ayurvedic, Herbal and Personal Care formulations and solutions for the global consumers. With rapid development of new well-researched products and quick delivery of products, irrespective of the volume, Lifespan has become one of the topmost Nutraceutical manufacturers in India.

Each innovation at Lifespan is backed by unparalleled science, research and development. Lifespan's motto is to address varied consumer needs in a safe, effective, and holistic manner and contribute to improving the health and longevity of its consumers.

The ingredients used in the products are carefully picked after proper research.

Lifespan partners with global leaders of nutrition who effectively function as an extension of their businesses, with in-house consumer research and scientific studies in collaboration with leading organizations. This enables Lifespan to offer a vast range of products and services in established and new emerging consumer segments. Their expertise in domestic and global market penetration and distribution network helps them to reach the distant regions. The rigorous quality assurance and regulatory compliance have established Lifespan as a credible organization.

The solution-driven approach of the organization with manufacturing along with private labelling, white labelling, contract manufacturing, packaging and designing establishes Lifespan as a trusted partner for many. The team comprising of professionals with experience in formulation, manufacturing, packaging, design fulfillment, logistics, practical application and quality add to the value they offer to their consumers and business partners. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr. Narendra Ram Nambula & Dr. Alagu Varshini launching the Red Onion Hair Oil

