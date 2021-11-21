Left Menu

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 21-11-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 03:25 IST
Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport
An all-clear was given Saturday at Atlanta's airport after a gun accidentally discharged in the facility's security screening area, causing chaos, authorities said.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport official said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta police said no one was reported injured.

The discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos. A ground stop temporarily halted flights to Atlanta from other airports around the country.

Neither passengers nor employees were in any danger, airport officials said. There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee. An investigation is ongoing and Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene.

Normal operations resumed at the airport about 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

