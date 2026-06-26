Telehealth Revolution: Hims & Hers Navigates Weight-Loss Drug Market Amid Employer Cutbacks

Hims & Hers Health could see a growth surge as employers drop coverage for weight-loss drugs due to soaring costs. Consumers may turn to telehealth services for these medications. Analysts forecast significant revenue from this transition, as Hims partners with pharmaceutical companies to enhance its offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telehealth Provider Hims Hers Health May Get A Boost Next Year From Employers Dropping Coverage Of Weightloss Drugs Like Novo Nordisks Wegovy And Eli Lillys Zepbound And Foundayo To Rein In Costs | Updated: 26-06-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 01:55 IST
Telehealth Revolution: Hims & Hers Navigates Weight-Loss Drug Market Amid Employer Cutbacks

In a move reflecting changing employer coverage policies, telehealth provider Hims & Hers ​Health anticipates a boost in demand for its weight-loss solutions as companies withdraw financial support for medications like Wegovy and Zepbound. Industry experts indicate this shift could propel direct sales via telehealth subscriptions.

Analysts forecast Hims & Hers' revenue to rise significantly, reaching $3.45 billion by 2027, bolstered by strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms. The company's weight-loss services, contributing a substantial portion of its revenue, are expected to gain further traction as the market adapts to out-of-pocket payment models.

As employers look to mitigate costs, telehealth is emerging as a compelling alternative, with Hims & Hers positioned as a leading player. Despite challenges like last quarter’s earnings shortfall, the company remains resilient. Competitors indicate growing demand, suggesting a robust outlook for telehealth solutions.

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