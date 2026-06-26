Telehealth Revolution: Hims & Hers Navigates Weight-Loss Drug Market Amid Employer Cutbacks

Telehealth Provider Hims Hers Health May Get A Boost Next Year From Employers Dropping Coverage Of Weightloss Drugs Like Novo Nordisks Wegovy And Eli Lillys Zepbound And Foundayo To Rein In Costs

In a move reflecting changing employer coverage policies, telehealth provider Hims & Hers ​Health anticipates a boost in demand for its weight-loss solutions as companies withdraw financial support for medications like Wegovy and Zepbound. Industry experts indicate this shift could propel direct sales via telehealth subscriptions.

Analysts forecast Hims & Hers' revenue to rise significantly, reaching $3.45 billion by 2027, bolstered by strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms. The company's weight-loss services, contributing a substantial portion of its revenue, are expected to gain further traction as the market adapts to out-of-pocket payment models.

As employers look to mitigate costs, telehealth is emerging as a compelling alternative, with Hims & Hers positioned as a leading player. Despite challenges like last quarter’s earnings shortfall, the company remains resilient. Competitors indicate growing demand, suggesting a robust outlook for telehealth solutions.