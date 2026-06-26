FAA Pushes for Quicker Aircraft Certification

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes changes to modernize airplane certification processes, aligning with European regulations to benefit manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus. This aims to reduce time, cost, and complexity in approvals. The agency is streamlining and improving technology to maintain safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Federal Aviation Administration On Thursday Proposed Changes To Modernize And Speed Certification Of New Commercial Airplanes And Harmonize Regulations With Europe The Faa Said By Mirroring Some Requirements With The European Union Aviation Safety Agency It Would Benefit Manufacturers By Providing Consistent Requirements And Reduce The Cost | Updated: 26-06-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 01:55 IST
FAA Pushes for Quicker Aircraft Certification
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced proposed changes aimed at modernizing and expediting the certification process for new commercial airplanes. The move comes as part of efforts to synchronize U.S. regulations with those of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

By aligning requirements between the FAA and EASA, the proposal seeks to provide consistent standards for manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, and Bombardier. This is anticipated to decrease costs, shorten timelines, and simplify the certification complexity without compromising safety.

The FAA's reform, advocated by Administrator Bryan Bedford, aims to cut down on exemptions and special conditions during the certification process. The agency is currently focused on certifying Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 models, with the MAX 10's validation by EASA being a top priority.

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