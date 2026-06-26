International Aid Rallies for Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes

Global efforts are underway following two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, leaving 188 dead and over 1,500 injured. Governments and organizations worldwide are sending aid, rescue teams, and donations. The situation could exacerbate existing humanitarian needs in Venezuela, with millions requiring assistance even before the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Governments And Humanitarian Organizations Worldwide Have Begun Sending Cash | Updated: 26-06-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 01:51 IST
International Aid Rallies for Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes
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In the wake of two catastrophic earthquakes that struck Venezuela, leaving at least 188 dead and injuring over 1,500, international assistance has begun to pour into the country. Nations and organizations worldwide are sending rescue teams, medical aid, and financial support as the death toll is expected to rise.

The U.N. Humanitarian Affairs Office, led by aid chief Tom Fletcher, is coordinating global search-and-rescue efforts. Fletcher noted that even before the disaster, around 8 million Venezuelans needed humanitarian aid, and the earthquakes have exacerbated the crisis.

Among the contributions, Pope Leo XIV has donated €100,000 from the Vatican's charity fund, while the World Central Kitchen's Jose Andres is providing meals in Caracas, backed by a $1 million contribution. Other countries such as the US, El Salvador, Mexico, Spain, and Italy have deployed rescue teams and equipment to assist in the relief efforts.

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