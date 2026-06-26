International Aid Rallies for Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes

In the wake of two catastrophic earthquakes that struck Venezuela, leaving at least 188 dead and injuring over 1,500, international assistance has begun to pour into the country. Nations and organizations worldwide are sending rescue teams, medical aid, and financial support as the death toll is expected to rise.

The U.N. Humanitarian Affairs Office, led by aid chief Tom Fletcher, is coordinating global search-and-rescue efforts. Fletcher noted that even before the disaster, around 8 million Venezuelans needed humanitarian aid, and the earthquakes have exacerbated the crisis.

Among the contributions, Pope Leo XIV has donated €100,000 from the Vatican's charity fund, while the World Central Kitchen's Jose Andres is providing meals in Caracas, backed by a $1 million contribution. Other countries such as the US, El Salvador, Mexico, Spain, and Italy have deployed rescue teams and equipment to assist in the relief efforts.