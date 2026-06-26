Behind the Chaos: The Invite's Riveting Redo

The American comedy film 'The Invite,' directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, debuts with a tale of chaotic relationships exacerbated by a steamy invitation from neighbors. Inspired by Cesc Gay’s Spanish film, it features a star-studded cast delving into complex marital dynamics within a single tumultuous evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Invite | Updated: 26-06-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 01:53 IST
Behind the Chaos: The Invite's Riveting Redo
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"The Invite," a new American comedy film, hits U.S. theaters this Friday. It depicts the chaos ensuing among dysfunctional couples after receiving an enticing invitation from their upstairs neighbors.

Directed and starring Olivia Wilde, it's a bold English-language remake of the Spanish film "The People Upstairs" by Cesc Gay. Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere, Wilde explained her initial hesitation about taking on both directing and acting but felt encouraged by the cast to proceed.

The film, featuring Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, portrays a single evening’s explosive interactions among couples. Despite its complex theme, Rogen emphasized the spontaneous energy brought to the film, noting the vigorous approach that led to their success.

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