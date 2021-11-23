Me N Moms aims to have 200 stores by end of this fiscal

Kids and maternity wear retailer Me N Moms aims to have a network of 200 stores by the end of this financial year.

The retailer on Tuesday opened 12 new stores in six states across India, as part of its expansion plan.

The company is continuing with its store expansion plans in the country despite the pandemic and reaching out to parents looking for affordable products.

''The brand plans to set up 200 stores by the end of this fiscal, which will be both company-owned and franchise shops,'' said Me N Moms in a statement.

Currently, it operates 135 stores in 69 cities and has plans to inaugurate 20 more soon in another seven cities, it added.

Me N Moms Managing Director Naresh Khatar said Indian parents are now more aware of the need for nursing and baby care products but overall awareness of using safe and hygienic products for babies and mothers is lower as compared to international first-world markets.

''Baby care and parenting range had been restricted to the upper echelon of the society due to its premium pricing, but every infant deserves a safe and sound growth during his early years. They should not be deprived of it because of the pandemic,'' said Khatar.

Me N Moms, which opened its first store in May 1994 in Juhu, Mumbai, now offers products in every category of childcare and mother care through its private label.

Products of its baby care and parenting brand MeeMee are also available in over 10,000 leading baby stores and chemist shops across the country.

