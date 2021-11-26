MSRTC sacks another 500 daily wage workers as strike continues

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has terminated the services of 500 more daily wage employees who didn't report to duty, state transport minister Anil Parab said here on Friday.

The strike of MSRTC employees who are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government continued on the 30th day, paralyzing the state-run bus service.

After a meeting with the action committee of MSRTC labour unions, Parab told reporters that stern action will be taken against the employees if they do not resume duty.

''Today we have taken the decision to terminate the services of 500 daily wage workers for whom it's necessary to report to duty everyday,'' the minister said.

The MSRTC has thus so far suspended 3,215 permanent employees and terminated the services of 1,226 daily wage workers, officials said.

Several employees have expressed willingness to join duty after the government announced a salary hike earlier this week, the minister said. ''Some employees have sought time till tomorrow as they are willing to join duty,'' Parab said, adding that within a couple of days the situation will improve considerably.

The MSRTC can give one more day to the employees for rejoining duty, but the deadline cannot be deferred repeatedly, he said.

There would be no more deliberations while the strike is on, the minister said, adding that the agitation is harmful for the corporation, employees as well as passengers.

If employees are firm on continuing the strike, the government will have to review the decision to give salary hike, Parab warned.

He assured the union leaders during the meeting that there will be discussion on anomalies in salary hike once the strike is over, the minister said.

''There won't be injustice on any employee or no junior employee will get higher salary than seniors,'' he assured.

The demands of implementation of 7th pay commission and signing of agreement for 10 years instead of four years were raised, he said.

''I am ready to discuss all these issues. But it will not be possible to continue to bear the financial burden and keep the bus services closed,'' the minister said.

Meanwhile, an MSRTC spokesperson said operations resumed partially at 37 of 250 bus depots including Mumbai Central, Thane, Parel, Kalyan, Sangli, Vasai, Rajapur and Pen.

The MSRTC managed to operate 591 buses, including 428 ordinary ones, on various routes till 5 pm. Of these, the highest 276 buses were operated from Sangli depot.

As many as 11,549 out of 92,266 employees, around 12.5 per cent of the total, joined duty on Friday, including 594 drivers and 433 conductors. In Latur division, an industrial court has directed the employees to resume duty immediately, whereas in Kolhapur a section of employees has decided to end the strike to avoid inconvenience to passengers, officials claimed.

