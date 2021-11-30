Left Menu

Celltrion signs COVID-19 antibody therapy supply deals with Europe

The first batch of 50,000 doses will be shipped to Europe this year and the company is in talks with 47 other nations including in Asia, Central and South America and the Middle East, Celltrion said in a statement. The antibody treatment was initially approved in South Korea and has been administered to around 25,000 local COVID-19 patients as of last week.

South Korean biotech company Celltrion's distribution arm has signed supply deals for its monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 with nine European countries, Celltrion Healthcare said on Tuesday.

The European Commission earlier this month approved the company's antibody therapy Regkirona https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-amid-spike-cases-eu-shortly-approve-first-covid-antibody-drugs-sources-2021-11-09, granting marketing authorisation for adults with COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to a severe condition. The first batch of 50,000 doses will be shipped to Europe this year and the company is in talks with 47 other nations including in Asia, Central and South America and the Middle East, Celltrion said in a statement.

The antibody treatment was initially approved in South Korea and has been administered to around 25,000 local COVID-19 patients as of last week. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/front-runners-development-antibody-drugs-against-covid-19-2021-10-14 mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune response, and can therefore help individuals with weak or compromised immune systems.

