Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain
Reuters | Quito | Updated: 30-11-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 08:12 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
Ecuador will impose entry restrictions on travelers flying from or via a number of African countries and will request vaccine certificates from those arriving from other countries, President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday, citing the new Omicron strain of coronavirus.
Anyone who has traveled from or through South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Namibia will not be allowed to enter the country, Ecuador's government said.
