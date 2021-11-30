Left Menu

Coast Guard has seized 4,250 kg illegal wildlife shipments in 2021

PTI | Kutch | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:12 IST
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a total of 4,250 kg illegal wildlife shipments in the Indian seas during the first 11 months of 2021, according to official data.

This is 114 per cent more than the 1,983 kg illegal wildlife shipments that were seized by the ICG during 2020, the data accessed by PTI showed.

Endangered wildlife species such as sea cucumber are smuggled through sea route from India as it fetches high price in the international market for their use in preparing special dishes in southeast Asia.

The ICG conducts multiple operations throughout the year to seize such illegal wildlife shipments.

The ICG has also rescued a total of 436 fishermen in the Indian seas during 410 sorties -- ship as well as air -- conducted in the first 11 months of 2021, its data stated.

In 2020, the ICG had rescued 155 fishermen during 290 sorties.

The force rescues fishermen whenever they need help such as when their boat catches fire or malfunctions.

