FOX India Hiring Top Talent to Build Media Technology Innovation Hub

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (''FOX'' or the ''Company'') continues to increase digital talent across its brands with the announcement of its recently established technology presence in India.

The newly formed FOX India entity is the latest investment by the FOX Tech team to attract, hire and prime the Company with the best talent in the industry to develop the future of news, sports and entertainment. Essentially, FOX Tech is going to where the talent is.

Paul Cheesbrough, FOX's Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital, commented, ''Access to state-of-the art resources and platforms combined with the opportunity to work on some of the highest profile, largest scale streaming events in the world means that we offer the chance to work on some of the most interesting technology challenges with the smartest builders and operators in the business.'' India has long been known as a hub for technology innovation, and investment in the region will propel the strong growth trajectory of FOX's current and future digital offerings as well as its technology-first approach. FOX is leading in low latency 4k high resolution streaming and innovating in the rapidly evolving gaming, social, NFT and blockchain sectors.

Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer for FOX, added: ''At FOX, we provide employees with the culture of a start-up, offering each team member the opportunity to make a difference in defining what's next for FOX Tech.'' FOX builds products that deliver content to millions of digital consumers across all its verticals. The digital team delivers the best user experience for large scale events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and Super Bowl in 2023.

Current positions at FOX India are remote, with expected hybrid work arrangements to follow. For more information, visit: https://tech.fox.com.

About Fox Corporation Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi.

