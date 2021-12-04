Birla Estates Lights up Mumbai Skyline with an Eye-Catching Drone Show

A unique and innovative spectacle announcing the launch of Birla Estates flagship project, Birla Niyaara, in Worli Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Birla Estates, 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL), lit up Mumbai’s Skyline with a unique drone show announcing the next chapter in brand’s legacy, the launch of their premium flagship development, Birla Niyaara, in the heart of Worli. Following an exclusive red-carpet event, a unique drone show, comprising of 350 drones was conceptualized to showcase the century-old legacy of Birla Group. It highlighted how the brand’s expertise has finessed over generations with innovation, authenticity, and reliability.

The stunning drone show further encapsulated the vision of Birla Estates, conveying how the launch of Birla Niyaara is a precipice of yet another epic journey, of curated homes and lifestyle and a tower that will be as iconic as the mills, on the same land where the journey started. The event was attended by leading celebrities and influencers including Rhea Kapoor, Gaurav Kapoor, YuktiThareja, Miesha Iyer, and more.

Talking about the grand launch, Mr. K.T. Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates said, “For over a century, Birla Group has led the way towards excellence and perfection. At Birla Estates we will continue to innovate with every step and stay true to this legacy. With the launch of Birla Niyaara, we look to create a rare, iconic and unmatched experience and lifestyle for consumers. Curating and perfecting our ecosystem with thoughtfully designed homes and amenities was core. We wanted to launch this rare offering in a spectacular way. Hence, we conceptualized the drone show to announce our flagship project and highlight the next chapter in our journey.” Birla Niyaara spread across 14 acres is a unique product in the micro-market and is set to be one of the largest integrated developments in Mumbai’s most sought-after location, Worli, further embodying the prestigious legacy of the Birla Group. LifeDesigned to be exclusive, this first-of-its kind integrated development, offers premium homes with best-in-class services, futuristic amenities, and world-class design.

About Birla Estates Birla Estates Private Limited is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL), foraying into real estate. The initial focus of Birla Estates is leveraging the trust it enjoys, to make a difference in the sector and add value to the consumer through development of premium/higher mid-income residential housing. In the long term, the company is focused on developing world-class residential, commercial and mixed-use properties and to be amongst the top real estate companies in India. Birla Estates will use a capital efficient, asset light model to source Joint Venture, ideally in Mumbai, MMR, Pune, Bangalore, and NCR – which account for around 70% of the Pan India residential market – and develop the brand. The company’s focus on efficiency in design, customer centricity, sustainability, and execution excellence will differentiate its offerings from those of its competitors.

The company is headquartered in Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR and Bangalore. The business has a well-established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with ~6 lakh square feet of leasable area. Birla Estates is working on developing a valuable portfolio large of land owned by CTIL. These parcels are located in prominent micro-markets of Mumbai – Worli/Prabhadevi/Kalyan, Pune – Talegaon & Bangalore.

The Project "Birla Niyaara Phase – 1" is registered with MahaRERA under the Project Registration No. P51900031916 and can be viewed at https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in The Project Birla Niyaara is an integrated development spread across 14 acres being developed in phases and Birla Niyaara Phase-1 is a part thereof.

