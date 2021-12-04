Left Menu

As pope prepares to visit Greece's Lesbos, migrants hope for change

About two dozen asylum-seekers gathered for Mass in a small Roman Catholic church on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday ahead of a visit by Pope Francis that they hope will draw attention to their struggles. Francis, on a three-day visit https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/pope-francis-arrives-greece-highlight-migrants-plight-2021-12-04 to Greece, is due to go to Lesbos on Sunday for the second time, planning to meet migrants and refugees living in a temporary reception centre set up after the notorious Moria camp burned down last year.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:25 IST
As pope prepares to visit Greece's Lesbos, migrants hope for change

About two dozen asylum-seekers gathered for Mass in a small Roman Catholic church on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday ahead of a visit by Pope Francis that they hope will draw attention to their struggles.

Francis, on a three-day visit https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/pope-francis-arrives-greece-highlight-migrants-plight-2021-12-04 to Greece, is due to go to Lesbos on Sunday for the second time, planning to meet migrants and refugees living in a temporary reception centre set up after the notorious Moria camp burned down last year. Many of those attending Saturday's service had fled years of conflict in African countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

Women with young children, some of them in strollers, listened from the church's courtyard, bundled up in thick coats and scarves under grey skies. The new Mavrovouni camp, set up in an old army firing base, hosts about 2,300 people, most of them Afghans, and the small Catholic community there was elated by news of the pope's visit.

"We hope that by this visit, maybe something can change," said Landrid, a 42-year-old man who fled a separatist insurgency in Cameroon three years ago and has been stranded on Lesbos since, waiting for the final outcome of his asylum application. "We just pray that he can contact the Greek government or asylum system of Greece and let them know that they cannot keep somebody here for more and more years," he said.

"We are just looking for a new and good life." Greece has long been the main entry point into the European Union for migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Hundreds of thousands of people arrived on Lesbos's beaches in 2015 after crossing on boats from Turkey.

In an address in Athens on Saturday, the pontiff compared the plight of migrants and refugees, many of whom have died at sea, as a "horrendous modern Odyssey". When he was in Lesbos in 2016, Francis walked through Moria, decried by rights groups for its squalid and overcrowded conditions, and took three Syrian refugee families with him on the plane back to Rome.

"The pope's visit means a great deal to the people who come to our church," said deacon Len Meachim, who has lived on Lesbos for nearly 40 years. "It shows ... that he's with refugees and migrants, that he gives them support. It gives them comfort and they are also very much hoping that they will be blessed in some way." (Writing by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Helen Popper)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021