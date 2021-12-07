Japan will make its own decision on Beijing Olympic participation, says PM Kishida
Updated: 07-12-2021 08:07 IST
Japan will make its own decision on whether to send diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, after news that the United States had decided not to send its officials.
Japan will consider a number of factors when it decides, including the purpose of the Olympics, the diplomatic situation, and Japan's own national interest, Kishida said.
