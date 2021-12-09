Better.com CEO apologizes after laying off 900 employees via Zoom call
Vishal Garg, who has come under intense criticism after the SoftBank-backed company laid off about 9% of its workforce through the video call, said he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs. "I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse," Garg said in a letter https://bit.ly/31DnBAt dated Tuesday.
The chief executive of Better.com apologized for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people last week via a Zoom call went viral on social media. Vishal Garg, who has come under intense criticism after the SoftBank-backed company laid off about 9% of its workforce through the video call, said he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs.
"I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse," Garg said in a letter https://bit.ly/31DnBAt dated Tuesday. The CEO had cited the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.
Better.com said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at $7.7 billion. Earlier this month, the terms were amended to provide Better.com with half of the $1.5 billion committed by SoftBank immediately, instead of waiting till deal close.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SoftBank
- United States
- Zoom
- Garg
- India
- Better.com
- Vishal Garg
- New York
ALSO READ
Have not made determination yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
India accords high priority to combating human trafficking: MoS Mishra at UN
Regular India-US engagements under Trade Policy Forum will help removing barriers to trade: USIBC
India will be close partner of new govt in Iraq to achieve economic recovery, stability: Secy Bhattacharyya
Timeline extended for resettling Afghan refugees in Indiana