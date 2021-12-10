UK economy barely grew in October, GDP up by 0.1%

Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1% in October, leaving it still 0.5% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.4% from September.

