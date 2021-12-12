Left Menu

MG Motor India exploring export opportunities in UK, South Africa

MG Motor India is exploring export opportunities in the UK and South Africa besides drawing up plans to tap right-hand-drive countries in the global automotive market as it prepares for the long term to enhance overseas shipments from India, according to a top company official.The company, which has started exporting to Nepal, plans to make India as an export hub for the neighbouring markets.Though at present, there is a shortage of chips...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:27 IST
MG Motor India exploring export opportunities in UK, South Africa
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India is exploring export opportunities in the UK and South Africa besides drawing up plans to tap right-hand-drive countries in the global automotive market as it prepares for the long term to enhance overseas shipments from India, according to a top company official.

The company, which has started exporting to Nepal, plans to make India as an export hub for the neighboring markets.

''Though at present, there is a shortage of chips... we need to prepare ourselves for the long term. We wanted to expand our base and make India an export hub for neighboring markets,'' MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told PTI.

The company has already started with Nepal and dispatched the first batch of MG Hector. It will continue with the Hector SUV right now and then add the newly launched mid-sized SUV MG Astor and ZS EV next year, he added.

''So, Nepal is the first country but we are actively exploring other countries in the region, namely, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. Also, we have got inquiries from the UK because the UK is the right-hand market. So, we are also exploring the opportunity of exporting and MG Hector to the UK,'' Chaba said.

In South Africa, another right-hand-drive market, he said MG operations still have to start in the country as it has been delayed because of COVID-19.

''It's not ruled out...Once MG operation starts in South Africa that also will be a potential market,'' he said adding that the right-hand-drive countries in the global automotive market ''could be potential export markets for the company's MG Hector SUV''.

Explaining the rationale behind the company starting exports despite having order backlog in the domestic market due to semiconductor shortage, he said, ''This export is for the long term and we are seeding the markets right now, to start with lower volumes, but when the situation improves that say, in a year from now, this will give us a good diversification of our sales footprint.'' He further said it takes time to develop the brand and develop the market network.

Exports, he said, will help the company in the long term from a point of having more dollar revenues, and ''this will help us get more volumes as well as spread our base for sales footprint''.

On the semiconductor shortage, he said, ''It is actually a short term issue the constraints of chips, which may last for six to nine months.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021