Left Menu

Omicron worries pull European shares lower

Underscoring recent hawkish moves by central banks, data showed euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November. Germany's blue-chip DAX dropped 0.7% after a survey showed business morale declined for a sixth month as Europe's largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:48 IST
Omicron worries pull European shares lower

Banks and luxury stocks led declines on Friday, pushing European shares into the red for the week that saw hawkish signals from a flurry of major central banks and rising worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% after rallying on Thursday, when the European Central Bank reined in stimulus slightly but promised to support the economy. The Bank of England unexpectedly hiked rates on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled plans to tighten rates in 2022.

As markets still digest the ECB decision, banks fell, with euro zone bond yields also on the decline. The STOXX 600 lost 0.3% on the week and is now more than 3% away from record highs scaled in November.

"Macro concerns might be playing a part but a lot of investors have been edging towards the door for some days now, and the lack of any lasting bounce in stocks this week has meant that more are looking for ways to book gains ahead of the two volume-light weeks," said Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG. Underscoring recent hawkish moves by central banks, data showed euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November.

Germany's blue-chip DAX dropped 0.7% after a survey showed business morale declined for a sixth month as Europe's largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions. European countries prepared to impose further restrictions on travel and more on Friday.

But travel stocks surged 2.3% on Friday with airlines in the lead. HSBC expects the scientific consensus on Omicron to emerge soon, making travel restrictions more predictable and uniform across countries which it said should allow for recovery in the European airline sector.

London's FTSE outperformed, rising 0.1% as miners and retailers rallied, while a slide in luxury stocks saw France's CAC 40 drop 1.1% Auto stocks dropped 2.7% after European industry data showed the number of new vehicles registered dropped 17.5% in November on the heels of a global semiconductor shortage and supply snags.

Airbus gained 1.7% after completing its third big win in 36 hours at the expense of Boeing with an Air France-KLM deal. Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin slumped almost 10% after it forecast weaker 2022 sales as COVID-19 revenues plunged nearly 60%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021