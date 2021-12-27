Left Menu

Five killed as private bus rams into two stationary buses in Ambala city

Five people were killed on Ambala-Chandigarh national highway near here on Monday morning when a Delhi-bound private luxury bus rammed into two other tourist buses which were parked on the roadside, police said.Twelve passengers sustained injuries in the accident and they were admitted in Civil Hospital in Ambala city.Most of the passengers in the buses were sleeping when the accident occurred in the morning, they said.Police said that the deceased were identified as Rahul 21, a resident of Jharkhand , Pardeep Kumar 22 of Uttar Pradesh, Mena Bai 4 Chhattisgarh, Rohit Kumar 53 from Chhattisgarh and an unidentified passenger.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:48 IST
Five killed as private bus rams into two stationary buses in Ambala city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed on Ambala-Chandigarh national highway near here on Monday morning when a Delhi-bound private luxury bus rammed into two other tourist buses which were parked on the roadside, police said.

Twelve passengers sustained injuries in the accident and they were admitted in Civil Hospital in Ambala city.

Most of the passengers in the buses were sleeping when the accident occurred in the morning, they said.

Police said that the deceased were identified as Rahul ( 21), a resident of Jharkhand , Pardeep Kumar (22) of Uttar Pradesh, Mena Bai (4) Chhattisgarh, Rohit Kumar (53) from Chhattisgarh and an unidentified passenger. Two of the buses were badly damaged in the accident and have to be removed from the highway with the help of cranes. All three buses involved in the accident were private vehicles, police said.

Police said that it seems the bus coming from the Jammu side rammed into the parked buses after it tried to overtake some vehicle going towards Delhi.

The driver of the offending bus, which was on its way from Jammu to Delhi, fled from the site, the police said, adding a case has been registered against the unknown driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021