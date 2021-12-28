Plane clips other aircraft at Florida airport; no injuries

The wingtip of a plane loaded with passengers clipped the auxiliary power unit of a parked empty aircraft nearby as it pushed back from the gate at a small Florida airport on Monday.

Both planes at Punta Gorda Airport are owned by Allegiant Air, according to a statement from the airline, which said there were no injuries. The 136 passengers and six crew members of the Springfield, Illinois-bound plane had to disembark, and the flight was cancelled. Passengers had the option of getting on another flight or receiving a full refund. They also were given $250 per itinerary, as well as $150 vouchers, Allegiant said in the statement.

''We're very sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers' travel plans,'' the statement said.

